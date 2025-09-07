‘It’s happening in broad daylight’: Neighbors near Milwaukee-Wauwatosa border sound alarm on car thefts

MILWAUKEE — A growing number of neighbors living near the Milwaukee-Wauwatosa border say crime is hitting too close to home.

A ring doorbell camera video recently captured a car being stolen in broad daylight, right in front of homes. Residents say it’s just the latest example of car break-ins and thefts that have become all too common in the area.

Taylor Wick, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than three years, says he’s dealt with speeding, sideswipes and repeated break-ins to his work vehicles.

“It's frustrating," Wick said. "We've had several instances where we’ve had our work vehicles broken into, and people just trying to get in,” Wick said.

He also said the crime isn’t coming from inside the neighborhood, but rather from people cutting through to access major roads nearby.

“The neighborhood itself is really nice, but I feel like you got people trying to come through the neighborhood that don’t necessarily live here… it’s just kind of frustrating,” Wick said.

He installed four security cameras around his home, hoping it would add a layer of protection.

"If you can, invest in a security system with cameras," Wick said. "At least that way maybe you can keep track of who's coming through here, maybe you can catch license plates or some profiles."

Still, residents say cameras aren’t enough. They’re calling for a larger conversation with the city and police about how to keep their community safe.

Until then, they say they’ll keep watching and waiting for solutions.

