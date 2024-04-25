'It’s gotta stop':Neighbor sickened after 12-year-old is shot

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said a 12-year-old was shot just before 5:30 Wednesday night. It happened on the 1900 block of N. 24th Street between Brown Street and Vine Street.

Crime scene tape covered the block for much of the evening. MPD officers walked in and out of a duplex searching for answers.

“12-year-old female shot to the face,” a paramedic said over the radio.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee spoke with the family off-camera and they said a gun went off inside the home.

“Patient does have a single GSW (Gun gunshot wound) to the left cheek,” a paramedic said over the radio. Police are now searching for a 13-year-old involved.

“Oh my God that’s horrible. I mean this is terrible. The things that are happening to our babies,” a neighbor said.

A neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera is just sick over the shooting. She said her grandchildren come in and out of her house and she is constantly worried about shootings.

“Bullets don’t have eyes, so we try to stay in the back as much as possible. But we should be able to sit on our front porch,” she explained.

The violence has her taking extra measures to keep her loved ones safe.

“And you hear it so much. It’s gotta stop. Somebody’s gotta do something. Parents gotta be more responsible. Somethings gotta happen,” the neighbor said.

MPD said the young victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip