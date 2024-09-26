'It’s deeply embedded in our culture': Milwaukee Fair Housing Council fights discrimination

The Milwaukee Fair Housing Council is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting fair and equal housing across Wisconsin. Its mission is to eliminate discrimination and create inclusive communities.

“We fight illegal housing discrimination,” said Erika Sanders, president and CEO of the Milwaukee Fair Housing Council.

According to Sanders, discrimination still happens across many areas of housing. “Discrimination still happens in rentals, home sales, mortgage lending, home appraisals, homeowners insurance—you name it,” she explained.

TMJ4 Erika Sanders is the President and CEO of the Milwaukee Fair Housing Council and has worked there for 26 years.

The Housing Council offers a range of services, including case intake, investigations, outreach, education, support, and fair lending programs.

“Many people are denied the housing of their choice because of factors like their race, a disability, or even because they have children or were born in another country,” Sanders added.

The organization handles between 150 and 300 complaints each year, but Sanders fears this is only a small fraction of the problem.

“Unfortunately, in this day and age, housing discrimination is incredibly subtle,” she said. “In some cases, we have people with children being quoted higher security deposits or rental rates. In other cases, a person with disabilities is told, ‘Sorry, you can’t live with your service or emotional support animal.’”

According to Sanders, Milwaukee is facing unique challenges when it comes to fair housing.

“Unfortunately, metro Milwaukee remains one of the most segregated metro areas in the country. It’s deeply embedded in our culture here and in our economy,” Sanders explained.

Housing discrimination can confine people to certain neighborhoods with limited job opportunities and poor schools. So how can you tell if you’re facing discrimination?

“There are a number of red flags,” Sanders said. “If you’re told no housing is available, but you continue to see it advertised, that’s a form of discrimination. If you’re told they won’t show you homes in a certain neighborhood, that could be a red flag.”

Sanders also pointed out that sexual harassment from landlords is a serious issue that should never be ignored.

“If your landlord says, ‘I’ll let you pay your rent in exchange for sexual favors,’ or ‘I’ll give you a month free in exchange for nude photos,’ or threatens eviction—these are all too common issues we can help with,” Sanders explained.

All of the council’s programs and services are free to the public. If you believe you are experiencing discrimination, harassment, or an illegal eviction, Sanders urges you to contact the Milwaukee Fair Housing Council or visit their website for more information.

“Equity and equality start with housing,” Sanders said.

To learn more, visit the Milwaukee Fair Housing Council website.

