'It's been a long road': Firefighters rally to help one of their own

WAUWATOSA — Alison Campbell returned to work this week at the Wauwatosa Fire Department.

Over the past month, the 19-year firefighter and paramedic has been driving back and forth to UW-Oshkosh to help her son, Jayden, who contracted a rare form of E. coli.

TMJ4 News Jayden Campbell is a freshman at UW-Oshkosh. He contracted a rare form of E. coli. His mother has been traveling back and forth, staying by his side. He wants to pursue a degree in nursing.

The signs started when Jayden started reporting that he had stomach issues. When Alison finally took him to the doctor's office, they told her to take him to the hospital.

"He lost 22 pounds over the course of a couple of weeks; he couldn't keep any food down," said Campbell.

TMJ4 News Firefighter & Paramedic Alison Campbell has spent the last month helping her son, Jayden, recover from a rare form of e coli. This is her first full week back at work.

A CT scan of his abdomen finally showed what had been happening to Jayden. The E. coli perforated his intestines.

TMJ4 News Jayden Campbell is a freshman at UW-Oshkosh. He contracted a rare form of E. coli. His mother has been traveling back and forth, staying by his side. He wants to pursue a degree in nursing.

Then, after the fifth day in the hospital, the antibiotics he was being treated with caused him to develop tardive dyskinesia. Jayden began developing bad tremors, and his airway started to constrict.

"Most doctors that have been doctors for 30 years—many, many years—even our nursing staff had never seen somebody actually have this type of reaction," said Campbell.

Alison said that doctors gave her a ratio of one in a million people having this type of reaction.

A team from Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin came together to figure out how to treat him.

TMJ4 News Jayden Campbell

"We're going to do more GI follow-ups with colonoscopy and ask these and find out exactly what kind of autoimmune disease he has and how long-term it will be with us," said Campbell.

While Alison was attending to Jayden, Wauwatosa firefighters, and the community were stepping up to help her.

TMJ4 News Wauwatosa Firefighters have stepped up to help Alison over the past month, covering her shifts, cutting her lawn, and helping raise money for her son’s medical expenses.

"We made sure that her upcoming shifts were covered the first week," said Jeff Dethloff, president of Wauwatosa Firefighters Local 1923. "We also started a GoFundMe page."

TMJ4 spotted the GoFundMe, which is now over $8,000. The funds will help the family deal with medical expenses and treatment.

"They brought me gas cards so I could drive him back and forth to school," said Campbell. "They sent cookie grams. I had other fire departments calling me and sending me money—just anything that I needed."

TMJ4 News Jayden Campbell

Jayden's journey is far from over. He'll have more follow-ups and appointments going forward. While he was in the hospital, he continued his studies in order to take his finals this week. Jayden hopes to get into the school of nursing.

Doctors are still trying to figure out how the E. coli perforated his intestines. Alison is just happy that he's feeling better and grateful for her firefighter community.

"I can't thank them enough for letting me focus on him and making sure that he's okay," said Campbell.

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip