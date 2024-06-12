It's about unity: ‘Men Who Can Cook’ battle for the crown of best chef

This weekend, Taste of Black Milwaukee kicks off with the Men Who Cook competition, a friendly battle of the chefs for bragging rights and cool prizes.

I talked to three chefs about what’s cooking in this year's event. This is the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce's 22nd annual Men Who Cook competition.

"Men who cook, it's about men that cook and it tastes good. It feels good," says Bradford "D Rock" Handley, the host of the event.

Men from all over the city will compete for the first-place title of the best chef in town.

"Contrary to whatever people think, men are the best cooks," says Rodney Tiggs, a former winner from last year's competition.

Tiggs says the competition was stiff this year. This year he's bringing something special.

"This year I'm gonna do caramel cake with a variety of different flavors, plus I’m going to do some Crown Apple and cranberry cookies. It’s my signature," says Tiggs.

Tiggs has been cooking since he was a kid and certainly lives up to his name.

"I'm a big boy. My fraternity name is Sugar Bear," says Tiggs.

The food is the main attraction, but the mission is clear.

"We need positive energy in the world, you know, and this is just another example of that," explains Ruben Hopkins, CEO of the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce.

"How great is it for brothers to come together… so it's really about unity," says Tiggs.

Joshua "Jay" Anderson is also excited about competing in this year's cook-off.

"My slogan is 'You don't need no teeth to eat my meat, it's gonna fall off the bone. Leave your dentures at home,'" says Anderson.

"It's definitely friendly competition, definitely friendly competition," says Tiggs.

"They come for basic stuff and get here and see these cooks are coming up with great ideas, not just hot dogs and hamburgers," says Hopkins.

"It tastes like love when I cook it. I do a little singing. I serenade the meat right off the bone," says Anderson.

The competition will kick off Taste of Black Milwaukee, which is an opportunity to experience local Black-owned restaurants. The event takes place this Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

"We just want fathers to know they are appreciated, and restaurants to know they are appreciated," says Hopkins.

For more info, visit the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce website: https://www.twbcc.com.

