'It's a movement of empowerment': Heal the Hood 12th annual block party returns

MILWAUKEE — I took a walk on the northside with Ajamoul Butler, the founder of Heal the Hood to ask him about the upcoming Block Party on May 25.

"So generally what we do is we just ask what are the most hard-hit areas with crime and so on and so forth. And we try to target those areas and say let's do a block party there, so we want to start to block off more of these main streets and make some of that joyful noise," said Ajamoul Butler. "But again, just with the statistics and whatnot over in this area, as we say they need that impact."

I asked Butler what can people expect at the Heal The Hood, block party.

"We got to African drumming and dance and we got the Milwaukee flyers coming to perform. We got a live band showing up," Ajamoul Butler exclaimed. "We got about sixty vendors so that's gonna be lit!"

Bulter goes on to explain, "Heal the Hood is a movement of empowerment. It's a movement to give you practical tools and tips to help build yourself build your household and build your blog. And I believe that if everybody can take those three steps to build themselves, their household, and their block, we can easily make this city a better place."

Heal the Hood is getting bigger and better. I asked Butler what his hope for the Block party is.

"I want people to see something I never seen before I hit the hood. I want there to be so much laughter in the atmosphere that we opened up the heavens," said Butler.

After 12 years of coordinating the event, I wanted to know why he continues to do this.

"Because I wish I had somebody who I could see doing it more prominently when I was younger. I love the work I do. To watch lives be changed when you speak into the soul of a young person and speak to the heart God of a young person will you meet the practical needs of people who are you know, underprivileged and underserved like that feels good to serve, to lead and to serve and to serve as the lead and I love the servant leadership that we do," said Butler.

