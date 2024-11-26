Hit-and-run victim discharged from hospital as city holds meeting on Kinnickinnic traffic safety

MILWAUKEE — A month after a woman was struck and seriously hurt by cars racing down a Bay View street, neighbors gathered to brainstorm how to make the stretch safer.

The city wants to reduce reckless driving along Kinnickinnic Avenue between Fulton and Holt.

People who live and work nearby participated in a listening session tonight, sharing their experiences and suggestions to improve Kinnickinnic.

In October, a local bartender, Cara Corder, was hit by two cars racing down the avenue.

Watch: Hit-and-run victim home from hospital, city holds meeting on Kinnickinnic safety

Hit-and-run victim home from hospital, city holds meeting on Kinnickinnic safety

After being treated for serious injuries, Corder finally returned home from the hospital on Monday.

Her best friend, Bonnie Drinkard, tells TMJ4 that's why she went to the public input meeting regarding safety on Kinnickinnic.

TMJ4

The meeting, held at the Bay View branch of the Milwaukee Public Library, was so full of attendees that it was standing-room only.

"It's amazing to see this much support and I know a lot of people unfortunately have similar stories," said Drinkard.

People like Kathy Walter, who has lived near the intersection where Corder was hit for three decades, are speaking out.

"[Cara's accident] was a carbon copy of what happened to me, but I didn't get hurt so badly."

TMJ4

Walter says five years ago she was crossing the street at Kinninick and Rusk avenues, just like Corder, when a driver hit her and drove off.

"It seems to be getting worse," Walter said.

Monday night's meeting offered several options for traffic calming measures on that stretch like speed tables, curb extensions, refuge islands and more.

TMJ4

After gathering public input, the city's Department of Public Works will bring its findings to the state Department of Transportation for next steps and funding.

"Sitting on my front porch now and hearing the cars, it sounds like I live on a racetrack," said Drinkard. "And it has a deeper meaning now and it makes me feel so sad to hear it."

The city is hoping to break ground on the project in 2026.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip