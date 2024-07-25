'It's a family affair': How a Milwaukee breakfast club promotes camaraderie

MILWAUKEE — Old friends become more and more precious to us as the years pass. A group of local men and a few women who understand the value of companionship have found a way to come together to nurture lifelong friendships.

Darrell L. Williams Breakfast Club MKE

The second Friday of every month, men from all over this community gather together for fellowship and fun. They call it the Breakfast Club MKE. TMJ4's Andrea Williams got a special invitation to check it out.

Whether they're laughing or reminiscing about the good ole days, these men look forward to coming together once a month at Family Table Restaurant in Brown Deer.

Louis DeSilva is a Co-Founder of the Breakfast Club MKE. "We started with six gentlemen who had 50 years of friendship just prior to Covid," he said.

Some 4 years later, that number continues to grow. "It's all about fellowship, sharing stories, sharing love. No hidden agendas, nothing but camaraderie."

Darrell L. Williams Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson visits the Breakfast Club MKE

Part of the agenda is to be inspired and informed. Each time they meet there are special invited guests. This month's speakers included former Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes and Souls to the Polls Executive Director, Pastor Greg Lewis.

Darrell L. Williams Breakfast Club MKE

Many get dressed in their Sunday best to catch up and others, after all these years, are still debating about who had the best football or basketball team in high school.

"Some went to North, Lincoln, Custer, West Division, Marshall, Riverside, and we competed quite a bit, but when we come together it's a family affair," said co-founder Bishop Anthony Martin.

Brian Verdin was one of many attendees. "It's mandatory that I be here. I graduated from Rufus King-great class of 1970. These are my upperclassmen in fact. It's a pleasure to be here," said Verdin.

Although it appears it's just for the fellas, there are a few ladies, like Dr. Sheila Knox, who show up and get in on the fun as well.

Darrell L. Williams Co-Founders Bishop Anthony Martin and Louis DeSilva with Souls To The Polls Executive Director Pastor Greg Lewis.

"It's wonderful to be here with the men. The men are my age, we went to school together, local high schools, and we've been friends for as far back as 60 years," she said.

A wise man once said, "With old friends, you've got your whole life in common" — with this group that's certainly true. Time flies, but memories are forever!

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error