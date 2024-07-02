‘It’s a bummer’: Park visitors disappointed to hear about park closures due to sinkhole

WHITEFISH BAY — Village board members, feeling a sense of urgency, took the next steps on how to approach a permanent fix to its stormwater system, following a major sinkhole last month in a popular park.

The village board voted unanimously to go with a design - build option for a permanent fix to the collapsed stormwater system at the entrance of Buckley Park and Big Bay State Park.

The build is expected to take around six to eight months prior to completing the emergency repairs. Director of Public Works Matt Collins tells TMJ4 that the park will not be reopened until at least next spring.

It was one of two options the village explored on Monday night. Another option was the Design - Bid - Build method, which would’ve taken 12 to 18 months prior to completing the emergency repairs.

The Village of Whitefish Bay declared a public emergency because of the effects on the stormwater system. Temporary fixes are costing nearly $600,000, according to the village.

A permanent fix could range anywhere from six to seven figures. Final numbers will not be released until a contractor and a guaranteed maximum cost are identified.

The 20-foot-long sinkhole has now been filled, and temporary fixes are ongoing. Crews installed a 500-foot pipeline to connect where the collapse happened to the stormwater draining system into Lake Michigan.

A temporary 36” diameter outfall pipe was installed. Collins said this should be considered a short-term mitigation plan due to the reduced volume and capacity of the stormwater outfall.

Crews are working to install sensors to detect a rise in water. DPW pumps are also at the ready should a major weather event happen.

The failed storm sewer outfall drains about 235 acres. According to the village, the failure created a high risk for both public and private property in close proximity.

Flooded streets, basement backups, and continued sinkholes are just some of the possibilities if the system becomes completely overwhelmed.

The ongoing closure is causing problems not just for the village. People looking to enjoy the park on Monday were met by the closure and construction signs.

Amelia and Raymond were planning a nice afternoon when they were blocked by the construction zone.

“We were just coming and going to meet with our other siblings to have a picnic,” said Amelia.

Alice and Aaron were traveling from Madison. They were looking to check out the views of Lake Michigan.

“It's a letdown because I've never been over here before,” said Alice. “So, having a day off, wanting to check out Milwaukee, and not getting to see it, yeah, it's a bummer.”

TMJ4 News Alice Freeman and Aaron Burd were planning to visit Buckley Park when they saw the entrance shut down due to a sinkhole. They came from Madison to explore the lakefront.

Now, they’ll have to wait until next year to check out the sights.

Collins advised people to continue to stay away from the zone until work is completed.

The village will now begin looking for a contractor.

