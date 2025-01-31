‘It was just crazy’: Neighbors recount tactical situation near 46th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — A dramatic scene unfolded Thursday afternoon on Milwaukee's north side as a wanted fugitive made a desperate escape from an apartment building near 46th and Hampton.

The shocking moment, captured on video by Lockhart Media, an independent journalist, shows the suspect leaping from a second-floor window and fleeing on foot as police swarmed the area.

Lester Barnes, who lives nearby, was stunned by what he witnessed.

"That was crazy!" he said, still in disbelief.

Barnes, like many neighbors, watched in shock as the tense standoff unfolded.

"It’s just crazy—I’m talking crazy stuff was happening," he added.

The ordeal began just after 3 p.m. when a flood of police vehicles, flashing lights, and tactical officers descended on the apartment complex near 45th and Hampton. Authorities had been searching for a 24-year-old suspect wanted in the homicide of a 64-year-old man near 54th and Mill Road. As officers moved in, the building’s power was abruptly cut—an ominous sign that the situation was escalating.

"When the power went out, I knew it was really serious," said Dede, a resident of the building.

Moments later, chaos erupted.

"I was afraid for my family—everybody in the building. It’s a lot of kids in the building," Dede said, describing the fear that gripped the residents.

Then came the suspect’s daring escape. Video footage shows him diving face-first from the second-story window, hitting the ground hard, and immediately scrambling to his feet in an attempt to run. Officers wasted no time. They sprinted after him, chasing him through the neighborhood. Within minutes, they caught up and took him into custody. But for those living in the area, the fear didn’t fade so quickly.

"Everybody was afraid. Nobody could leave the building," said Kamana Walusayi, another neighbor who experienced the terrifying ordeal.

Dede echoed those concerns.

"Tanks and guns pulled out, U.S. Marshals everywhere, FBI... I was scared for a lot of the kids," Dede said.

Police later recovered a firearm at the scene. Many neighbors never imagined their homes would become the backdrop for such a high-stakes standoff.

"It used to be a wonderful neighborhood in the city," Barnes reflected.

Walusayi, still shaken, added, "I was afraid. I was afraid."

Now, with the suspect in custody, police say charges will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office. His name has not yet been released.

Stay with TMJ4 for updates as more details emerge.

