'It was heartbreaking': Milwaukee resident reacts to news of teen killed in Washington Park

MILWAUKEE — We now know the name of the 17-year-old who died after a shooting in Washington Park Wednesday night.

A report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified Sherrone Thornton Jr. as the 17-year-old.

"It was heartbreaking. It's hard to see something like that happen," Adrian Spencer said.

Spencer works with Rooted and Rising Washington Park. She said that they fielded several messages from neighbors after two teens were shot at Washington Park just down the street Wednesday night.

In addition to Thornton's homicide, a 15-year-old was injured. A 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

The shooting happened near West Lloyd Street and West Lisbon Avenue about a half hour after a free concert called "This 4 The City" at the bandshell ended early due to safety concerns.

The event was geared towards promoting peace among young people.

"There aren't very many events that are geared towards youth in that way, so it was really discouraging to see that that is how it ended up,"

During a committee meeting to address the violence, Ashanti Hamilton with the Office of Community Wellness and Safety said a social media dispute sparked the shooting.

After the meeting, one of the event organizers, Vaun Mayes, said he hopes the conversation cultivates better coordination with law enforcement in the future.

Alderman Scott Spiker wants to see a review of the decision-making that went into the concert continuing despite losing funding beforehand.

As Rooted and Rising Washington Park prepared to host its annual community block party Friday, Spencer hopes people across the city start to speak up and keep each other safe.

"When people see something negative happening they have to say something about it. Even if you're not completely comfortable, saying it to that person. Find folks that are in charge of the area and let them know so that they can approach it," Spencer said.

