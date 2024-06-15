'It shouldn't have happened':MPS board director discusses financial crisis

MILWAUKEE — MPS Board Vice President Jilly Gokalgandhi spoke one-on-one with TMJ4 News as the board looks to fill several key positions and address the district's current financial crisis.

The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) threatened to withhold $166.5 million from the state unless MPS came up with a satisfactory corrective action plan (CAP).

In a special board meeting on Thursday night, the board passed that plan.

Gokalgandhi said the board is now in daily communication with the Department of Public Instruction.

"My number one job is to make sure the district gets back on track," Gokalgandhi said.

"I feel like there’s been a turnaround in communication and really ensuring board members understand the CAP. We are getting daily briefings from DPI and I think you’re getting more communication all around."

According to the CAP plan, the board will need to fill several positions in the coming weeks, including roles in the financial office. The board also needs to find an interim chief financial officer (CFO) and interim superintendent.

Gokalgahndi told TMJ4 they do not yet have any names of candidates, but that it is a top priority.

The board is working with former Waukesha superintendent, Todd Gray, as well as outsourcing a firm to help fill those positions.

Fixing the current financial crisis also involves managing next year's budget. DPI said they believe MPS could have an aid reduction of $35-50 million in the coming year to account for past errors.

TMJ4's Kaylee Staral asked Gokalgandhi how the reduction could impact the district.

"That’s part of the corrective action plan, to better understand. It's an evolving conversation of how we can address that cost without putting it on families," Gokalgandhi explained.

'It’s an ongoing investigation."

It's an investigation that has parents and taxpayers asking how MPS got into this financial mess.

"I’m saying it right now. It shouldn’t have happened. What you’re seeing now is the steps to make checks and balances so it doesn’t happen again," Gokalgandhi said.

The board will next have a special meeting on Monday, June 17 to discuss plans for an interim superintendent.