'It saved my life:' Local barber dedicated to service after being incarcerated

MILWAUKEE — Lorenzo "Barber Zoe" Davis grew up on the north side of Milwaukee. He's been cutting hair for 14 years, and just like a fresh cut, Barber Zoe knows what it's like to get a fresh start.

TMJ4 News Zoe's Barbershop on 49th & Fond du Lac

"I was 17 years old facing 60 years, I just couldn't believe it. I felt like I blew it... to them, my mom, my dad," says Davis.

Zoe found himself incarcerated as a teen for robbery, but his story doesn't end there.

"I completed my sentence. The first thing I promised my mom was that I would go back to high school and finish my diploma," says Davis.

He attained his diploma and went on to further his education, but he felt that he still had work to do.

"In July 2008, I was walking past a barbershop, and I said, 'Y'all hiring?' They said, 'Yeah, we're always hiring, and if you can cut hair, we'll give you a job.' I scraped up all the money I had that day, and I bought some clippers," says Davis.

TMJ4 News Lorenzo "Barber Zoe" Davis has been cutting hair for 14 years. at age 17 he went to prison and after he served his time incarcerated he dedicated his life to better serving his community. He now owns Zoes Barbershop on 49th and Fond du Lac.



It was that investment that would change his life.

"When I bought those clippers, I knew it was time for a change," says Davis.

Today, Zoe is giving back in any way he can, hosting school supply drives, voter registration campaigns, Thanksgiving meals for the needy, and free haircuts for kids. He will be giving more free haircuts at the upcoming Juneteenth celebration. He says he owes his success to his parents and the barbershop.

"It saved my life. All the things I've seen growing up, just taking so much, now I have to be productive for the community. I got to give back to all the people I took from," says Davis.

I asked Zoe, what would he say to that 17-year-old behind bars.

"Never give up just 'cause you got caught up in a jam, in a bad place. That's not the end game for you," says Davis.

visit Zoe at his Barbershop and find out more about how you can help his efforts to make the community better.

Zoe's Barber Elite & B

eauty salon is located at 4919 W Fond du Lac Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53216

TMJ4 News Zoe's Barbershop.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip