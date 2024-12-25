'It is bittersweet': Historic downtown Church holds first Christmas Eve service since 2018

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's a Christmas miracle for many as a historic downtown church held its first Christmas Eve service in six years.

In May 2018, flames engulfed Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, toppling its roof and leaving the sacred place in shambles.

"This is just so amazing, it's hard to believe we're even here," attendee Wayne Strand said.

Tuesday night, people from across the state filled the temporary folding chairs to feel closer to God in a place they call home.

TMJ4 News Wayne Strand attending Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church's first Christmas Eve service since 2018



"I couldn't miss the first one here," Strand said.

It's a familiar first for Strand, who traveled from Door County for the Christmas Eve service.

"This is where all the baptisms, weddings, and funerals [took place]," he said, tearing up.

"It's emotional for you," reporter Jenna Rae asked.

"Very," he responded.

Family milestones for Strand that run deep inside Trinity.

"Going back to the late '50s, I had relatives who worked here and were custodians. I actually had two sets of relatives who did that here. So, our Christmas Eve services were here at Trinity," Strand explained.

That tradition spanned decades until 2018, when a massive fire took over the historic congregation, reducing parts of it to rubble.

"Shock. Shock, to be honest with you," Strand added.

"It was devastating. It was really, really tough to watch. It was a hard time to see that because I knew the people. The building is one thing, but the devastation and the impact it would have on the members, that's what really hurt," Reverend M. Douglas Peters said.

TMJ4 News Pastor M. Douglas Peters

Peters became Trinity's pastor shortly after the fire.

"I really understood that there was a lot of mourning going on, that there was a lot of loss. So, the only thing that you can do in that regard is to be faithful, and that is to receive God's word and his sacraments," Peters explained.

After years and millions of dollars to rebuild, Trinity held its first service in October. Tuesday was its first Christmas Eve service in six years.

"Hearing the voices, hearing and seeing the faces, our motto here is 'Welcome home to Trinity,' and I really think this is a wonderful service to welcome a lot of people back home to Trinity," Peters said.

"What's it like to be back in this special place for you?" Rae asked Strand.

"It is bittersweet. The newness is amazing, but I remember the burnt embers of the coloring and the real richness of the wood that went back to what this used to be," Strand responded.

A rich spirit, just in time for the holiest night of the year.

