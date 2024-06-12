'It helps me out': Northcott Neighborhood House Food Pantry works to serve the community year round

The Northcott Neighborhood House is busy planning for Milwaukee’s Annual Juneteenth Parade that happens next week. But the center is always a hub of activity year round. One of the services they offer to the community is a Food Pantry.

“Right now the food pantry is in huge demand given the cost of food. If you’ve noticed groceries have gone up ridiculously and food share was cut, so people are in great need” says Tony Kearney the Executive Director of Northcott.

TMJ4 Tony Kearney is the Executive Director of Northcott Neighborhood House

TMJ4's Tom Durian talked with April Guerrero who has been using the pantry for years.

TMJ4 April Guerrero has been using the Northcott Neighborhood House food pantry for years

She said it helps her balance her food needs on a fixed income. “I come every Tuesday and it helps me out and I don't get enough with my food stamps and social security” said Guerrero.

The pantry is staffed by many in Northcott’s community programs. They say it puts a smile on their faces to see the people served.

“It’s just nice to help people who need help. Giving out food to people who can’t regularly get it. It’s nice helping” said Kai Harris.

TMJ4 Kai Harris is a volunteer at Northcott's food pantry.

The Food Pantry at Northcott Neighborhood House is open Monday through Friday from 10am to 2pm.

