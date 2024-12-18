'It eases my anxiety a lot': Milwaukee High school student and parents discuss metal detectors in schools

MILWAUKEE — Metal detectors in schools have been a common suggestion and concern from parents to TMJ4 after school shooting threats continue to rock communities around southeast Wisconsin.

Our Megan Lee went to Pius XI Catholic High School Tuesday afternoon to talk with parents after the school invested in a new weapon detection system.

"It eases my anxiety a lot,” Pius Junior, James Rainer said.

It’s an anxiety James wishes didn't exist.

“It’s very hard going to school pretty much every day while also knowing that there is a possibility that I might not make it home,” James said.

Megan asked James what it’s like to walk through a metal detector at school.

He said, “It definitely makes me feel a little bit safer but the fact that it’s like we have to do this because there were so many threats in the past. It's definitely a bit ridiculous, to say the least."

Pius was able to implement a new security plan with the help of a community donation. The private school is using OPENGATE to screen students. According to the school, it screens for weapons in a more efficient way.

"It just goes so quickly, it's just like you get in and it's like within five minutes you go through the metal detectors,” James explained.

His dad, Allen Rainer, has mixed feelings about adding metal detectors to schools.

"As much as it sucks and it's a horrible thing to have to think about and feel like you need to implement something like that, in the long run [and[ big picture, it’s probably still for the best,” Allen explained.

Megan asked another parent if they have peace of mind knowing that the students have to walk through a metal detector.

“Definitely yeah, because they're not going to get anything in there even if they're trying,” Pius mom, Ashley Abshire said.

Ashley thinks other schools should look into the security measure.

"If you can fundraise to get a new school gym, you can fundraise to get the metal detectors to keep your kids safe,” she said.

