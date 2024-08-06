'It can happen to anyone': Franklin elementary school teacher battles ALS, fighting for cure

FRANKLIN, Wisc. — Amy and Brian McKnight look like a typical couple.

They were head over heels for each other the moment they met.

“I told my mom I was going to marry her on the second day,” said Brian.

But now, the soulmates face an unexpected challenge.

“They don't realize how lucky they truly are,” said Brian.

“When you say in sickness and in health, you don't think that's going to affect you. I'm the one that has it easiest. He's got to be the stronger one for the kids,” said Amy.

In 2022, Amy was diagnosed with bulbar-onset ALS, which affects speech, swallowing, and breathing.

Soon after, the former Franklin elementary school teacher lost her voice completely.

“I was busy with my life: teaching, being a mom, and chauffeuring kids around to practice when I first started having symptoms. If it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone,” said Amy.

Now, Brian and Amy are navigating her illness, while raising their three children.

“That's the hardest part, just sheltering the kids and trying to allow them to be as normal as they possibly can,” said Brian.

Amy says while she doesn’t know how much time she has left, she doesn’t want to waste a single second.

“When your hourglass gets flipped over, you gain a new perspective on everything. Very few things bother me anymore. Your appreciation for things is magnified so much,” said Amy.

The soulmates used to finish each other’s sentences.

Now, Brian waits patiently for Amy, but they’re not patiently waiting for a cure.

“Despite the diagnosis, I realize just how truly lucky we really are,” said Amy.

The McKnights want to encourage people to learn more about incurable diseases and the work of the ALS Association.

Amy’s friends set up a GoFundMe to help pay for her medical expenses.

If you would like to donate, click here.

