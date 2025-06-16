Israel-Iran attacks spark protest

MILWAUKEE — Many people in Milwaukee are feeling the ripple effects as the conflict between Israel and Iran continues.

On Sunday evening, demonstrators gathered at Red Arrow Park for a “Hands Off Iran” protest, organized by the Milwaukee Anti-war Committee (MAC).

The group condemned Israel’s recent airstrikes on Iran, launched on June 12, and called for the U.S. to disengage from military involvement in the region.

Many protesters carried signs reading “Hands Off Iran,” and chanted messages opposing war and foreign intervention.

“I feel like we’re being dragged into what could be a World War III,” said Farouq Abukhamireh of Greendale, who has family in Palestine. “I am concerned about what’s going on — a war I feel is not fair and not necessary.”

TMJ4 News Farouq Abukhamireh

Editor's note: A previous version of this story included reporting about vandalism at a local synagogue. That information has been moved to a separate article.

