Man charged with felony for allegedly vandalizing Milwaukee synagogue with golf club

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man accused of vandalizing a synagogue on the north side of Milwaukee has been criminally charged.

Daniel Kiltinen is charged with criminal damage to religious property while using a dangerous weapon after an incident at Temple Menorah Synagogue on June 15.

Prosecutors say security footage captured Kiltinen hitting the entrance doors of the synagogue with a golf club, rummaging through donated items, burning papers and smashing windows, according to a criminal complaint filed June 17.

According to the complaint, police were called to the synagogue, located near 76th Street and Glenbrook Road, after a caller said they witnessed the vandalism on the temple’s surveillance cameras.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court

The caller, identified in the complaint as GEL, followed Kiltinen until police arrived and took him into custody at a nearby gas station.

GEL told the responding officer that the synagogue has been having issues with Kiltinen for some time. He also detailed previous encounters with Kiltinen, where he claimed Kiltinen would make antisemitic comments toward him every time he saw him, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors say GEL also told police that Kiltinen’s Department of Corrections agent had recently changed Kiltinen’s rules of supervision to prohibit contact with the synagogue or GEL.

If convicted of the felony charge, Kiltinen could face a fine of up to $10,000, up to three and a half years in prison, or both.

He appeared in court with his attorney last week, where a judge ordered a competency examination after his defense argued he is not competent to proceed, according to court records.

His cash bond was set at $1,000.

Court records show he is due back in court July 21 for a doctor’s report return.

