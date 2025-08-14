Irish Fest opens Thursday with Grand Hooley preview night

MILWAUKEE — Get ready for Irish Fest at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee.

Festivities kick off with the Grand Hooley preview night Thursday. Only partial grounds will be open during the preview night.

A full weekend of events including and Irish dance showcase, dance lessons and music across the 75-acre festival park. More than 35 food vendors will also be on hand.

Festival hours will run from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday; 4 to 11 p.m. Friday; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Irish Fest website.

