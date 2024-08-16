Irish Fest is back and spirits are high

Irish Fest is back at Henry Maier Festival Park. Even though the rain kept coming down on the first day, nothing could dampen the spirits of the fans there.

The festival runs from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18.

The self-described "world's largest Irish music festival" has more than 100 entertainment acts from Ireland, France, Scotland, Japan, Italy, and Canada. It goes beyond a music festival, though. You can absorb yourself in Irish culture by learning dances, playing Gaelic football, hurling, learning your ancestry, and much more.

One of the bands performing is Elephant Sessions. The Scottish indie folk band will play on Thursday at 8:45 pm, Friday at 8 pm, Saturday at 10 pm, and Sunday at 4:30 pm. The band combines traditional instruments with progressive and electronic sounds to make truly unique dance music.

The four-decade-old festival is supported by the more than 4,000 volunteers who help throughout the festival.

Irish Fest runs from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18.

Watch James Groh talk to Irish Fest organizers and Elephant Sessions...

Scottish band Elephant Sessions excited to finally play Milwaukee's Irish Fest

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip