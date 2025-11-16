Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Investigation underway into non-fatal shooting on East Wright Street, police say

Milwaukee Police Department Squad Car
TMJ4, Jacie Griffith
Milwaukee Police Department Squad Car
Milwaukee Police Department Squad Car
Posted

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says it is investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened around 1:24 a.m. Sunday on the 1100 block of East Wright Street.

According to a release from the department, the victim, a 55-year-old, suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound, and refused medical attention.

MPD says the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and the department continues to seek an unknown suspect or suspects.

If you have any information about this shooting, MPD asks you to contact its non-emergency line at (414) 935-7360.

To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones