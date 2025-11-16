Investigation underway into non-fatal shooting on East Wright Street, police say

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says it is investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened around 1:24 a.m. Sunday on the 1100 block of East Wright Street.

According to a release from the department, the victim, a 55-year-old, suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound, and refused medical attention.

MPD says the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and the department continues to seek an unknown suspect or suspects.

If you have any information about this shooting, MPD asks you to contact its non-emergency line at (414) 935-7360.

To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

