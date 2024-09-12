WEST ALLIS, Wisc. — An investigation is underway after a fire engulfed a playground in West Allis.
It happened at the playground next to Franklin Fieldhouse just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept 12, near 86th and National.
Watch: Investigation underway after fire engulfs West Allis playground
No injuries have been reported, according to the West Allis Fire Department.
Initial reports indicate the fire appeared to be contained to the playground area
West Allis Police Department detectives are investigating the cause of the fire, which officials say is suspicious.
