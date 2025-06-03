Investigation underway after body found in Brown Deer; police say no threat to public

BROWN DEER, Wis. — The body of a deceased male was found Tuesday afternoon in Brown Deer near a foot trail along the Milwaukee River.

The body was found at 12:56 p.m. in the 9000 block of North Green Bay Road, according to the Brown Deer Police Department.

The Brown Deer Police Department Detective Bureau and the Milwaukee Medical Examiners Officer are currently investigating the circumstances related to the death; however, police said that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Brown Deer Police Department at (414) 371-2900.

