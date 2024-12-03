International Day of Persons with Disabilities: How staff at Independence First help people succeed year-round

Tuesday is International Day of Persons with Disabilities!
It's a day aimed at promoting understanding of disabilities and mobilizing support for dignity, rights, and well-being.
Watch: Staff at Independence First help people with disabilities succeed.
TMJ4's Andrea Williams stopped by Independence First on South First Street in Milwaukee — the mission there is to empower individuals with disabilities through advocacy and independent living skills.
Rebecca Rabatin works as the community access and legislative policy analyst for Independence First.
"I do have a disability, I do wear hearing aids, I'm hard of hearing and I also have severe arthritis," Rabatin says. "The work I do is very important to me, disability has been something that's been in my family, and I understand some of the struggles that individuals with disabilities have."
Phillip Corona serves as the informational referral coordinator.
"I help folks with resources they're looking for. If it's housing resources, if its legal resources, if it's programming...any kind of resources that they'd be looking for," he says.
More than half of the staff, managers and board at Independence First live with disabilities.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.