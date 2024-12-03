International Day of Persons with Disabilities: How staff at Independence First help people succeed year-round

Tuesday is International Day of Persons with Disabilities!

It's a day aimed at promoting understanding of disabilities and mobilizing support for dignity, rights, and well-being.

Watch: Staff at Independence First help people with disabilities succeed.

Staff at Independence First help people with disabilities succeed

TMJ4's Andrea Williams stopped by Independence First on South First Street in Milwaukee — the mission there is to empower individuals with disabilities through advocacy and independent living skills.

Rebecca Rabatin works as the community access and legislative policy analyst for Independence First.

TMJ4 Rebecca Rabatin with Independence First

"I do have a disability, I do wear hearing aids, I'm hard of hearing and I also have severe arthritis," Rabatin says. "The work I do is very important to me, disability has been something that's been in my family, and I understand some of the struggles that individuals with disabilities have."

Phillip Corona serves as the informational referral coordinator.

TMJ4 Phillip Corona with Independence First

"I help folks with resources they're looking for. If it's housing resources, if its legal resources, if it's programming...any kind of resources that they'd be looking for," he says.

More than half of the staff, managers and board at Independence First live with disabilities.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip