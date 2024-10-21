Innocent bystander shot and killed during Milwaukee flag football game at South Stadium, police said

MILWAUKEE — The details of what led up to the fatal shooting of an innocent bystander at a Milwaukee youth flag football game are becoming clearer.

Milwaukee police have charged Gavino Avalos-Morales, a 30-year-old from Milwaukee, with first-degree reckless homicide, among other charges, for killing 47-year-old Raysean Barnes.

According to the criminal complaint, Raysean Barnes was attending a flag football game at MPS South Stadium with family friends. The football field is near Kosciuszko Park. During the game, Barnes got up from the bleachers to grab a bottle of water from a car.

When he was walking over, Avalos-Morales and a group of men began to fight. The criminal complaint said Barnes tried walking past the fight. When he got closer to the fight, Avalos-Morales allegedly took out a gun and pointed it in Barnes' direction. Police said Barnes put his hands up in what looked like a "surrender position". That's when police said the suspect allegedly shot and killed Barnes.

Avalos-Morales faces three charges: first-degree reckless homicide, discharge of a firearm in a school zone, and possession of a firearm on the grounds of a school.

