Arrest made in deadly Milwaukee flag football shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting outside a youth flag football game at South Stadium on Saturday.

Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man, but have not released further details.

Watch our previous coverage of this story:

MPS responds after calls for more security at sporting events following shooting

Raysean Barnes, 47, was identified Monday as the man killed at South Stadium.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

