Arrest made in deadly Milwaukee flag football shooting

MPS South Stadium
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting outside a youth flag football game at South Stadium on Saturday.

Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man, but have not released further details.

Raysean Barnes, 47, was identified Monday as the man killed at South Stadium.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

