Incident at Mitchell International Airport; some flight delays reported

MILWAUKEE — A military aircraft experienced a tire failure upon landing at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport this evening, according to a statement from Christie Green, Marketing Coordinator with the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

In an emailed statement, Green said due to debris caused by the tire failure, the runway is temporarily closed while maintenance crews clean up the debris and do maintenance on the aircraft, parked on a nearby taxiway.

No injuries have been reported.

Some flights are being diverted away from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport due to damage to the runway from the blown aircraft tire.

According to TMJ4's crew on the scene, some flights have been delayed due to the incident.

Here's a list of the flight delays:

Minneapolis: Delta, scheduled 5:33 p.m.

Boston: Delta, scheduled 6:42 p.m.

Atlanta: Delta, scheduled 6:47 p.m.

For a full list of delays and cancellations, click here.

Read the full statement from the airport below:

"A KC-135 military aircraft owned by the 128th Air Refueling Wing experienced a tire failure upon landing at Mitchell Airport this evening. No injuries. Due to debris caused by the tire failure, the runway is temporarily closed while maintenance crews from the 128th and the Airport clean up the debris and do maintenance on the aircraft, parked on a nearby taxiway. Some aircraft are still landing and departing on an alternate runway, however passengers should check with their airline for their latest flight status."

