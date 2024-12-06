'I'm tired of this': Berrada tenant wants answers after more heat issues

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman and her young son struggled without heat in their apartment on one of the coldest nights of the winter.

She reached out to TMJ4 News for the second time this week, after she said calls to her landlord went unanswered.

"I'm tired of this, it's ridiculous,” she said.

This mom is fed up with another night of her thermostat reading below 50 degrees.

"It was freezing last night. Even with me having my space heater on. My room was freezing cold,” she said.

She reached out to TMJ4 early this week about her heat not working since before Thanksgiving. Our Jenna Rae was there as a maintenance worker got it back up and running.

"The minute Jenna and Berrada left, my heat was on for maybe no more than two hours. After that, it shut completely off,” the tenant explained.

That’s why she reached back out to TMJ4. She said she is at her breaking point.

"I shouldn't have to be back on the news or calling y'all again to come out to fix my heat once again,” she said.

However, it's watching her three-year-old son shiver that upsets her the most.

"He really can't talk for himself, but the fact that he can actually tell me mama I'm cold,” the mom said.

The Department of Neighborhood Services was out at her townhouse Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for DNS says they have received multiple complaints about the heat.

We called and emailed Berrada’s communications director and even showed up at the Berrada office. We got no answers on why the heat has been inconsistent for this tenant and others at her complex.

“Ya'll got kids at home, y'all go home to a nice house, if not a nice house, y'all go home to a warm house,” the tenant said with tears in her eyes.

Thursday night, the tenant said her heat did turn back on. However, she’s worried it will go out again.

