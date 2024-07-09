MILWAUKEE — Northwestern Mutual is awarding nine area student scholarships to college.

It’s the 2024 Hometown HBCU Connection Scholarship program.

Steph Brown is introducing us to a future Morehouse College man among this year's scholars.

TMJ4 News Ilstlo Beiersdorf.

Today’s good news connection and the spotlight is on Ilstlo Beiersdorf.

He worked hard during his high school career, taking AP and Honors classes. He was a member of the student council during his tenure at Golda Meir.

'I'm super grateful':Northwestern Mutual investing in the future with scholarship and mentorship

Northwestern Mutual took note -and is now helping him continue his higher education with either a degree in Political Science or Computer Science.

We celebrate Ilsto Beierdorf and his path to success.

