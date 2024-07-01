College-bound high achievers rewarded by Northwestern Mutual

MILWAUKEE — Northwestern Mutual’s Hometown HBCU Connection has awarded nine area high school students scholarships to college.

Over the next five years, Northwestern Mutual's Foundation is committing half a million dollars to help provide Milwaukee area students access to a quality education.

This year’s group of nine recipients is excited for the next chapter of their lives as HBCU college students.

Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial services company, reaffirmed for a second year its commitment to supporting advancement in education.

To help close the education gap, the company, through its Foundation, created the Northwestern Mutual HBCU Hometown Connection Scholarship.

The scholarship seeks to provide recipients holistic support needed to succeed professionally and personally. In addition to annual grants of $7,500 in both freshman and sophomore years, students will be mentored by company leaders, eligible for paid internships before their junior and senior year, and be considered for employment after graduation.

