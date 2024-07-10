'I'm super grateful': Local student honored with scholarship and mentorship by Northwestern Mutual

MILWAUKEE — Northwestern Mutual is awarding nine area students scholarships to college.

It’s the 2024 Hometown HBCU Connection Scholarship program.

Steph Brown is introducing us to a future Morehouse College man among this year's scholars.

His name is Ilstlo Beiersdorf. He worked hard during his high school career, taking AP and Honors classes. He was a member of the student council during his tenure at Golda Meir.

'I'm super grateful':Northwestern Mutual investing in the future with scholarship and mentorship

Northwestern Mutual took note and is now helping him continue his higher education with either a degree in Political Science or Computer Science.

We celebrate Ilsto Beierdorf and his path to success.

