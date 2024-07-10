'I'm super grateful': Local student honored with scholarship and mentorship by Northwestern Mutual

MILWAUKEE — Northwestern Mutual is awarding nine area students scholarships to college.
It’s the 2024 Hometown HBCU Connection Scholarship program.
Steph Brown is introducing us to a future Morehouse College man among this year's scholars.
Related articles: College-bound high achievers rewarded by Northwestern Mutual (tmj4.com)
His name is Ilstlo Beiersdorf. He worked hard during his high school career, taking AP and Honors classes. He was a member of the student council during his tenure at Golda Meir.
VIDEO: Northwestern Mutual investing in the future with scholarship and mentorship
Northwestern Mutual took note and is now helping him continue his higher education with either a degree in Political Science or Computer Science.
We celebrate Ilsto Beierdorf and his path to success.
Watch Ilsto's story in the video player above.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.