An 11-month-old puppy named Bebop is back home tonight.

TMJ4 previously showed video of the dog walking away with the driver after a package delivery yesterday.

The family now tells us that, after our story aired, the driver apparently had a change of heart and returned the dog.

"So I guess she was delivering the package, and Bebop followed her and jumped in her car. Then she said she didn’t want to leave Bebop out," Charlie Kiefert told TMJ4 News. "Which I don’t understand, because I was standing out there—she could have just asked me if Bebop was mine, but she just took her and then was going to finish her route."

'I’m so happy we got her back': Missing dog returned by delivery driver

Kiefert said the driver finished her route and then went looking for Bebop's owner with her husband, driving all the way from Chicago

"She was so happy to see Bebop back with her family and was really concerned that she didn’t eat today," Kiefert said. "As I talked to her and her husband, I realized they did not try to steal her. I’m so happy we got her back."

The family does not plan to press charges, according to the West Allis Police Department.

