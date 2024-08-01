'I'm grateful': One last Wisconsin State Fair for Derynda's Dairy Lane & Adeline's after seven decades

MILWAUKEE — Wednesday was full of last minute corn dog dunks and ice cream swirls for the Derynda family, as they geared up to open for their final Wisconsin State Fair.

After 70 years of dishing out fair favorites like their roasted corn, the family is closing up shop and saying goodbye.

An expansion of the Cream Puff Pavilion is forcing the family to shut down Derynda’s Dairy Lane and Adeline’s.

the moment is still sinking in for Sam Derynda, who has been working there since she was a kid.

“It's hard, right? It's something that we do every year,” said Sam. “That's just our tradition, and it's what we do.”

Mike Beiermeister Sam Derynda has been working at their family stands since she was a kid.

for the past seven decades, the Derynda family has been a staple. It serves as a family reunion as members come from as far Florida to work their three stands for 11 days.

John Derynda has been there since a start. His mother helped launched the stand back in 1955.

Mike Beiermeister John Derynda holds up a picture of the family when the Derynda's was first launched.

“This fair is a unifying effect for everybody in our family, four generations!” Exclaimed John.

They've celebrated birthdays, Wisconsin celebrity appearances, and everything in between, but above all, family.

Sam Derynda The Derynda family with LeRoy Butler.

“This has been the first job for all three of my children, so to see them working hard and taking responsibility and serving the customers and doing it with a smile, I think seeing them evolve and grow up and have that experience, that’s it,” said

Mike Beiermeister Kelley Derynda-Hancock shows off their famous corn hats.

Over the past seven decades, the family has seen a lot of changes at the fair. They acquired Adeline’s in the 1980s.

John was their for the old motorcycle races, the Midway moving to the north, and Milwaukee Day, where if you took your entrance state fair stub to your boss, you could get paid for a day’s wages.

Derynda recalls having to wait for a horse with wagon would have to bring ice boxes, and if they missed it, he’d have to go track it down. It only happened once.

Derynda's Dairy Lane closing after 3 generations

Fast-forward to Wednesday, it was business as usual as the family made final preparations.

“We’re just preparing the way that we can and preparing the way we do every year.,” said Sam.

That means plenty of cleaning and elbow grease.

All of the Derynda's TMJ4 News spoke with said they were grateful to have these experiences with the ones they loved.

Sam Derynda Only a portion of the Derynda Family at their stand.

“If your family works together and achieves a common goal, they're going to be a close-knit family for many generations to come and that's what I most appreciate about this fair, this family, my three brothers, all the girls,” said John. “Everybody is very close.“

Derynda’s Dairy Lane and Adeline’s are located on Dairy Lane, between Central Park to the Cream Puff Pavilion.

15 family members will be working at their stands this year.

The Wisconsin State Fair runs from August 1-11.

