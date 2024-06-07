'I'm excited to dance'; Festival goers excited about PrideFest lineup

MILWAUKEE — PrideFest Milwaukee is back this weekend!
The event started Thursday night and runs until Saturday night on the Summerfest grounds.
PrideFest Milwaukee is Wisconsin’s largest LGBTQ+ festival.
It is a weekend of fun, acceptance, and pride. Festival goers can expect to see drag shows, concerts, and fireworks.
The fireworks show will be Saturday night at 9:30.
There are five stages with packed lineups including Icona Pop and David Archuleta.
“I am very excited. it is my second year here. And I'm excited to dance,” festival goer Emma Dausman said.
PrideFest also serves as a weekend for reflection.
“I have raised both of my kids to stay true to who you are, be you, don’t be anybody else, don’t do things to please other people. Do things to please yourself,” Jennifer McIntyre explained.
Tickets for PrideFest can be purchased here or at the Summerfest box office.
Here is when the gates are open:
Friday, June 7th - 3pm-Midnight
Saturday June 8th - 12pm-Midnight
