'I'll take that legacy': Founders reflect on well-known UWM weather program during final days of operation

MILWAUKEE — A special meteorology program at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee is coming to an end after nearly two decades of operation. The Innovative Weather program provides real forecasting experience to students.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee first talked with the Director of Operations, Alex Bukvich, in September when the announcement came out.

UWM said the decision to end the program comes from rising costs and a decline in funding.

Robert Daley only has a few more days left working at the Innovative Weather office. However, it's not just a job for him.

"It has given me the confidence to know that I can back up my degree with actual experience and know that I am truly qualified,” Daley said.

He has worked at walked in and out of the weather office for over two years. However, the doors are closing for good on April 30.

"It was a gut punch for us all to hear that it was officially coming to an end,” Daley said.

The program was started in 2007 by UWM professor, Dr. Paul Roebber. He said the small program was at risk of getting cut for years.

"And I fought really hard to keep that from happening,” Dr. Roebber said.

With only a few days left of the program, Dr. Roebber showed Lee a scrapbook filled with photos of when he first started Innovative Weather. His program has seen a lot of success over the years.

"We've seen the real value it has for our students. So losing that value is something I really regret,” Dr. Roebber said.

It's a sad time for the Innovative Weather family, but it's also a time to reflect on the legacy it leaves behind.

"To see these kids have the same spirit that the first group had 17 years later. I'll take that legacy,” Founding Director of Operations, Mike Westendorf said.

A legacy of making an impact on students and the community.

"The last six months have been train as many students. Get anyone who wants experience involved and we've been training on more students these last six months than we typically would because we want as many as them to have the benefit of the experience before we're gone,” Director of Operations, Alex Bukvich explained.

The last day of operation is April 30.

