'I was very confused': Residents report unexpected packages delivered to their homes

GREENFIELD, Wis. — Greenfield police are warning about unexpected packages targeting personal information with a QR code.

The alert, posted to the department's Facebook page, came after a resident received an unexpected delivery and reported it to police.

GPD said the package, addressed to the resident, contained a notebook. A family member recognized the red flags.

The Federal Trade Commission recently issued a consumer alert about QR codes on unexpected packages. It states that scanning the QR code could direct you to a phishing website that steals your personal information or downloads malware onto your phone, opening it up to hackers.

Megan told TMJ4 News that while settling into her family's new home in southeast Wisconsin, she received an unexpected package last month.

"I was very confused," Megan recalled. "When I looked on my Amazon account, I saw there was nothing being delivered that day."

TMJ4 News Megan, with her unexpected package, which included tissue boxes, including the one she is holding.

She said the package contained eight Kleenex boxes with a QR code and no instructions.

Megan did not take a picture of the package as a precaution to avoid accessing the QR code.

"We were kind of suspicious to see if anyone might be coming around just for safety purposes," Megan added. "We had heard it was a thing, so when I looked at the box and saw that QR code, I wasn't about to try and scan it."

Megan said efforts to find out who sent the tissue boxes were unsuccessful. The sender's address led to a shelter in Georgia that Megan had no connection to. When Megan contacted the shelter, they were unaware of the package.

The FTC explained that a QR code prompting the receiver to scan it to find out who the sender is could be a new twist on a "brushing scam" designed to use your information to create fake reviews and boost sales.

From rings to stuffed animals, the Better Business Bureau has received several reports of similar incidents.

The BBB advises against scanning any unsolicited QR codes. The nonprofit recommends protecting your information by changing your online passwords and keeping the security features on your device updated.

Watch this story in the video player below:

Residents report unexpected packages delivered to their homes

Legally, you can keep the items you receive.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error