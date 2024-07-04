'I love being on the school board': MPS Board member addresses recall efforts

MILWAUKEE — Leaders with theMPS School Board Recall Collaborative are working to recall four board members. One of the members, Missy Zombor, spoke with TMJ4’s Megan Lee for the first time since the recall effort and the financial crisis.

"Message received. I hear what people are saying and I listen to it,” Zombor said.

Zombor is hearing the message of a recall loud and clear. She serves as the Member at Large for the board.

"I understand people's frustrations with the situation. I think the board is frustrated as well,” Zombor explained.

Lee asked Zombor if she is hoping to stay on the school board. Zombor said, “Yes, I love being on the school board."

Zombor says she respects the right to recall. However, she wants to stay in her position.

"A lot of unfinished business, a lot of work that I'm proud of. That I've done in a very short amount of time and I hope that the voters will continue to allow me the honor of representing them on the school board,” she explained

VIDEO: MPS Board member addresses recall efforts

Zombor isn't the only one the MPS School Board Recall Collaborative is looking to remove. President Marva Herndon, Vice President Jilly Gokalgandhi, and Erika Siemsen are part of the effort as well.

"I think everyone knows what's at stake. I think we all want to continue on the board and continue to fight for our public schools,” Zombor said.

Zombor said she is focused on fixing the financial issues.

“They failed, they failed,” MPS mom and nurse, Sarah Gruettner said.

Gruettner first told Lee back in early June she wanted to recall the board. She is still standing firm in that position.

"Take your L. You Lost. I think the recall is going to continue to push forward. I think that the board members need to be well aware that we are done sitting by idly and hoping that things change because that's not working," Gruettner explained.

Community members are gathering thousands of signatures. The group needs 44,177 signatures for Zombor.

