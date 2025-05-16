'I hope to turn this area around': Milwaukee pastor opens Prosper Outreach on King Drive

A new beacon of hope is opening its doors in the heart of Milwaukee. Prosper Community Outreach located at 2214 N. Martin Luther King Dr is launching with a mission to uplift those most in need on King Drive.

Pastor Virginia Pratt, director of Prosper Outreach, is moved to tears when discussing her vision for the new center.

TMJ4 Pastor Virginia Pratt, director of Prosper Outreach

"Nobody really gave me an opportunity to do it, and I sent all those letters out, and you the only one who responded to me," Pratt said. "And it hurts me cause I know what I have to offer can help me, and I bless you for reaching out to me, I really do."

The new center offers housing resources, mentorship, mental health support, and a safe space for families — powered by love, faith, and community.

"I want to be a role model and show people that what I went through in life — you can do it too," Pratt said.

Pratt grew up in the segregated South, where chasing her own dreams meant pushing through barriers. Those hardships didn't break her, they built her purpose.

Prosper Community Outreach

Prosper Community Outreach 2214 Martin Luther King Dr



"I wanted to bring it here in the community to show people, you got someone like me who really cares for you," Pratt said.

She's spent decades guiding others from struggle to stability. Her experience has shaped a life mission rooted in giving back.

"Faith based! Having that faith, and that base, keeping it together, sharing ideas, working to make a difference, bringing people together and cleaning it up!" Pratt said.

But she can't do it alone. Prosper Outreach is calling on Milwaukee to donate, volunteer, and show up. Because this isn't just a grand opening — it's the start of a movement to restore hope.

TMJ4

Prosper Community Outreach 2214 Martin Luther King Dr



"Your not alone, don't be embarrassed, look at me, I went through this so you can see if I can do it you can do it too," Pratt said.

"I hope that I help can turn this area around," Pratt said.

To learn how you can support Prosper Outreach's mission and vision, visit their website

or email Pastor Virginia Pratt, director of Prosper Outreach at virginiapratt58345@yahoo.com

