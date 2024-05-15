'I feel like we all deserve it:' competition honors three MPS singers from Milwaukee High School of the Arts

After requesting more positive stories from our community, I received an email from the music teacher at Milwaukee High School of the Arts about three seniors who were awarded for their singing skills. Naturally, I had to come hear for myself.

Akira Harris, Lily Elon Edmond, and Dystince Robertson are all part of the Milwaukee High School Arts music program.

They are each winners of the 47th annual DownBeat Magazine Student Music Awards and will be featured among other winners in the June issue of the magazine.

Harris was the winner in blues/pop/rock soloist category. Edmond was recognized for outstanding performance in the blues/pop/rock soloist category. Robertson was also honored for outstanding performance in the vocal jazz soloist category.

"There are students from all over the world—China, Switzerland, Australia, the Netherlands. It’s in the thousands," explained Raymond Roberts, choir director.

TMJ4 News Raymond Roberts -Choir Director at MHSA tells me it's been an honor to teach the 3 Award winners and he says he looks forward to what's next for the young singers.

This year marks the most winners ever at one time for MHSA. The talented trio tells me that music flows through their veins.

"I love to sing for different reasons, kinda because it makes me feel good," said Dystince Robertson.

"It’s definitely really fun singing all day, even when I have other classes. A lot of the time, I come down here when I don’t have work and I’m singing no matter what," said Akira Harris.

TMJ4 News Akira Harris, 18, is the winner, blues/pop/rock soloist.

Lily E’lon Edmond, shares, "I like it! It just brings so many people together, and I have definitely seen the beauty of it here and everywhere I go."

And when they got the news...

"I was jumping up and down. I was geeked; it was amazing to actually think like I can maybe go somewhere with this," said Edmond.

TMJ4 News Lily Elon Edmond, DownBeat Magazine Award Winner, outstanding performance, blues/pop/rock soloist.

"It’s very exciting. I think one of the best things, when you’re a musician is when you really put yourself out there and your hard work is recognized," said Harris.

"I’m proud of myself, and I feel like we all deserve it, so it feels great," said Robertson.

TMJ4 News DownBeat Magazine Award Winner Dystince Robertson, outstanding performance, vocal jazz soloist.

Judges evaluate musicianship, creativity, improvisation, technique, and more. These future stars tell me it wasn't easy.

"It’s kind of stressful having to re-record one of them and make sure that it was in on time. I recorded a lot of those songs over again," explained Harris.

"I’ve seen people like before me who have won that, and I was like, there is no way," said Edmond.

Each singer agrees they owe it to their vocal coach and choir director, Raymond Roberts.

"This has really helped me find what genre of music my voice goes with the best," said Robertson.

"I know I personally have grown, and how much we have all accomplished in this year alone, and it’s definitely something directly reflecting Mr. Roberts' teaching," said Harris.

"It’s a beautiful program. I’ve seen so many people blossom from it, myself included," said Edmond.

Raymond Roberts shares, "I just love to see their growth over four years, really as a result of the hard work they put into it and the commitment they have to developing their craft and opening their art; it's really remarkable."

The digital version of the magazine can be found here.

To see Dystince, head to page 16-17

To see Akira & Lily, head to page 28-29

To see an ad featuring their accomplishments, head to page 30.

