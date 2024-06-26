'I feel like I can make a difference': newest deputies join ranks of Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

FRANKLIN — The sounds of bagpipes and applause filled the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy for the graduation of the newest deputies.

MCSO celebrated seven new additions to its ranks. Cassandra Jordan, Ryan Moore, Alexander David Murphy, Lutfi Qutoum, Robert Scales Jr., Jonathon Shufelt, and Nicholas Struck make up Class #93.

TMJ4 News Deputy Nicholas Struck is the #93 class representative for the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

This class was the first under Sheriff Denita Ball. Friends and family celebrated their loved ones with a ceremony.

These seven were tested in a number of areas from trauma care to sobriety testing in the field to firearms and deescalation tactics just to name a few.

It’s a moment that new deputy Nicholas Struck will never forget.

“For 22 weeks, we’ve been here at the academy, and during those 22 weeks, we counted down every day, and by the time this day got here, we were surprised it was here,” said Struck.

After 15 years in the Wisconsin National Guard, Deputy Struck was searching for what to do next. He applied to law enforcement agencies all over the state, eventually finding his way to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

“I really just felt like I had this passion to serve others and do something a little bit bigger than myself,” said Struck.

His family supported him every step of the way. His wife and four kids, sister, and parents showed up to support him while he received his badge.

“Coming from a military background, I knew he needed more, so when he got accepted, it was just a great relief, and I just can’t stress how proud we are of him,” said Terri Martin, his mom.

TMJ4 News Terri Martin is the mother of Nicholas. She and stepfather Dennis are very proud of him as he graduates tonight.



Deputy Struck rose through the rankings while in training at the academy. His peers designated him as class representative, a testament to how he handles pressure and his communication skills.

"He’s a pillar of strength, he perseveres, and he just never gives up,” said Terri. “He just keeps going. He’s so tenacious.”

That perseverance took him through a time of uncertainty when he was trying to figure out the next steps for one of the newest deputies at MCSO.

“I’m just really excited to get out there,” said Struck. “I feel like I can make a difference and work with different people in the community.”

Struck and this graduating class will begin their careers on Thursday.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip