'I do it every year': Volunteers are back for bell-ringing as Salvation Army kicks off its Red Kettle Campaign

Get ready to see the bright red kettles and hear the sound of bells ringing once again. The Red Kettle Campaign, the largest fundraising event for the Salvation Army, is back.

“It’s important for people to give what they can, if they can because the Salvation Army does so much for the people in need,” said Oak Creek Salvation Army volunteer, Patty Penn.

The Salvation Army kicked things off with an opening ceremony and breakfast at the Milwaukee Public Market Friday morning. That's the same place we’ll see TMJ4’s very own Tom Durian and Adriana Mendez competing in the Celebrity Bell Ringing Competition on December 12th.

Keith Schulenburg is a volunteer who knows all about bell-ringing for this great cause.

“I do it every year,” said Oak Creek Salvation Army volunteer, Keith Schulenburg. “We try to and ring through the entire day with just our church members and a little bit of competition amongst different groups because everybody wants to bring in the biggest kettle.”

Last year, about $2.9 million was collected during the Red Kettle Campaign. The donations go toward winter coats for families, toys for Christmas, meals for the homeless and so much more.

Schulenburg and Penn said the companions are all in good fun.

“You just engage the people when they come in and just explain what you’re doing,” said Penn. “It’s really interesting, it’s fun.”

They said standing out in the cold is worth it since the donations go a long way in funding many of the 80 programs that the Salvation Army of Milwaukee offers to assist the needy in our community.

“The freezing cold reminds them that they’re helping with a hardship and that’s what the whole Salvation Army is about,” said Schulenburg.

To learn more about this year's Red Kettle Campaign or find ways to sign up, click this link.

