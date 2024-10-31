'I deserve answers' mother speaks out after daughter's allegedly assaulted at MPS elementary school

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A mother is still in shock after her daughter was allegedly assaulted at a Milwaukee Public School earlier this month. She is now missing five of her teeth.

Mother, Johnnetta Fort, reached out to TMJ4's Jenna Rae for help because she said she's not getting answers from the district.

"My baby girl is so full of life and laughter. She's just like the light of the world," Fort said.

Eight-year-old Brooklyn is non-verbal and spends most of her time in a wheelchair. They moved to Milwaukee in August. Brooklyn was attending Gaenslen Elementary.

"This has not been a warm welcome. I put all my trust into this school. October 3rd, everything changed drastically," Fort explained.

Fort said Brooklyn's teacher called her and said there was an incident.

"I get to the school, and now they're telling me a student flipped my daughter out of her chair," Fort said. "My daughter is sitting in the nurse's station with a bed pad wrapped around her, crying, bleeding out, and when I see my daughter, all of this is missing."

Fort showed us graphic images, which we're not going to share, of Brooklyn's five teeth that were knocked out.

"I left her in the care with you guys to be safe and knowing this happened, the amount of damage that happened to my daughter, that's unacceptable," Fort added.

Fort said there's a video of the incident, but said school leaders won't let her see it.

"I should've been shown that right then and there. Now it's like you guys are trying to cover your end. Why am I being denied the footage," she asked.

No one from MPS would interview with us Thursday. They sent a statement instead:

“In accordance with District policy and Federal and State law, the Milwaukee Public Schools District is not allowed to share information on the circumstances of our individual students and their families. Guidelines stated in the HIPPA and FERPA Acts prohibit the dissemination of personal and identifiable information as well as health-related details about our students. The District takes its responsibility for student safety seriously and will continue to provide appropriate security protocols. We appreciate all community efforts to help ensure the safety of MPS students.”

Fort said she wants answers.

"I'm still suffering. My daughter is still suffering," she said.

