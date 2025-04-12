'I always wanted to go to prom'; Milwaukee students with special needs attend annual prom

MILWAUKEE — Students with special needs and abilities in Milwaukee followed the yellow brick road to a magical night at prom on Friday.

They celebrated the major milestone in an inclusive environment.

The Washington High School cafeteria was transformed into The Emerald City for a “Wicked” themed prom.

“I thought I was never going to go to prom. But it’s really fun and to be here with my best friend also,” junior at The Alliance School of Milwaukee, Samaya Hochstein said.

She and fellow junior Teaunna Threatt expressed their excitement about the special evening.

When asked how special it was to share the experience together, Threatt replied, “Better, better than the guys.”

The night was something the girls had long anticipated.

“Because I never went to prom before, I always wanted to go to prom, and now I finally get to go,” Hochstein said.

This year marked the 22nd annual prom, made possible by numerous community sponsors.

“It means a lot because everybody has proms, but for special needs (students), it’s a blessing, it’s a privilege, it’s an honor,” Tashiki Fields said.

Fields attended the event with her son, Jaylen Hills, a student at Marshall High School.

“I don’t think it would have been easy for them with the regular proms. So, I appreciate everybody who thought about this. This is special just for them to be in their own environment and be comfortable… that’s the main thing,” Fields added.

The night was filled with dancing, dinner, prizes and a resource fair.

“I’m just here to have a great night, have fun, and enjoy prom,” Makai Tate-Lott said.

