I-94 expansion sparks federal lawsuit: Neighbors and environmentalists fight back

Interstate I-94 is set for a 1.75 billion-dollar facelift, but not everyone is on board. Neighbors and environmental groups filed a federal lawsuit Monday, claiming the plan overlooks environmental health risks and the need for public transportation.

I drive to work on I-94 most days, which is usually congested. The new project aims to expand the highway from six to eight lanes, However, the federal lawsuit filed seeks to halt the expansion.

Alice Calhoun Johnson, who has lived in the area for 12 years, feels her concerns have gone unheard.

"We need less concrete and more trees," said Johnson.

She added, "The pollution, the air quality, the noise—this expansion is going to bring the highway closer into the neighborhood, impacting the beautiful county park we have here."

Other neighbors, like Fredrick Franklin, share the same concerns.

"If they expand the highway, our community becomes smaller, and relations decline," said Franklin. "We built these communities, and altering them for those purposes doesn't align with my culture and values," says Franklin

Attempts to reach the DOT for comment were met with a recorded message: "DOT Office of Public Affairs is currently unavailable."

The DOT has claimed that expanding to eight lanes between 16th and 70th streets will reduce congestion and improve safety. However, four environmental groups argue the project favors suburban commuters over nearby Black and Brown residents. They also warn it will increase pollution and other harmful impacts, disproportionately affecting people of color.

Ann Bowe spoke out on behalf of the community's children.

"For the kids, it’s a nightmare," Bowe said. "There’s so much noise, pollution, and distress. The convenience and pleasures of a few commuters are nothing compared to the safety of the kids."

Despite the public outcry construction on the project is set to begin in late 2025 and continue until 2031.

