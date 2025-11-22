Shots fired on I-43 left Locust Street ramp temporarily closed Friday

MILWAUKEE — The Locust Street exit ramp on I-43 southbound was temporarily closed Friday night while sheriff's deputies investigated a report of shots fired.

The sheriff's office confirmed evidence of the shots being fired. At this time, no injuries or vehicle damage have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said they are scouring local hospitals for any walk-in gunshot wound victims.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 on air and online for updates.

