I-41 SB near Yorkville shutdown following police chase and crash

YORKVILLE, Wis. — The left two lanes of I-41 Southbound near Yorkville were shut down Wednesday afternoon following a police chase and crash.
The Milwaukee Police Department was in pursuit of a white pickup truck. The vehicle made it to Racine County, where a stop strip was used to end the chase. The driver managed to avoid the stop strip but crashed into multiple vehicles before being surrounded by police.
One person was taken into custody.
This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 on air and online for updates.
Watch: State DOT footage captured a police chase and crash near Yorkville
