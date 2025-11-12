YORKVILLE, Wis. — The left two lanes of I-41 Southbound near Yorkville were shut down Wednesday afternoon following a police chase and crash.

The Milwaukee Police Department was in pursuit of a white pickup truck. The vehicle made it to Racine County, where a stop strip was used to end the chase. The driver managed to avoid the stop strip but crashed into multiple vehicles before being surrounded by police.

One person was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 on air and online for updates.

Watch: State DOT footage captured a police chase and crash near Yorkville

I-41 SB near Yorkville shutdown following police chase and crash

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip