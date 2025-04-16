Vehicle fire causes closures, delays on I-41/45 NB at Hampton Ave in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — All lanes on I-41/45 NB were closed at Hampton Ave due to a vehicle fire Wednesday morning.

It’s unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured. Photos from commuters show the roaring blaze before firefighters extinguished it just before 6 a.m.

Nicholas Thompson

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and take an alternate route, however all lanes have now since reopened.

Watch: Vehicle fire causes closures, delays on I-41/45 NB at Hampton Ave

I-41/45 NB closed at Hampton Ave due to a vehicle fire

This is a developing story.

