Hyundai set to install free safety upgrades in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Since the start of the pandemic and the virality of the "Kia Boyz", car thefts have skyrocketed across our region, specifically for Kias and Hyundais.

"It's becoming a very difficult problem, even in Wauwatosa," said Justin Carter.

Carter is one of the many unlucky individuals who had their car broken into and stolen.

The city of Milwaukee has even sued Hyundai over the thefts, citing a lack of security protection in their cars.

Now, Hyundai is coming to Milwaukee, offering free upgrades to help curb the thefts.

"They tried to steal it twice, and then I caught them a third time. Apparently, they couldn't steal it—I don't know why," Carter explained.

Carter drives a 2014 Hyundai Elantra. The previous attempts were unsuccessful, but in August, things changed.

"I went to go to work, went out to my parking lot, and saw glass all over the ground. I knew right away that someone had stolen my vehicle," Carter said.

Surveillance video from Carter's apartment shows people scoping out his parking lot. Police found his totaled car two weeks later.

"I was pretty upset about it," he added.

Carter is one of many in the region who have had their Hyundai broken into or stolen.

"I would think that Hyundai or Kia would step up more than what they did," Carter said.

Hyundai’s Vice President, Dave VandeLinde, said they are stepping up. Starting Thursday, the automaker will be in Milwaukee, helping drivers prevent these thefts.

"The software upgrade specifically addresses the type of theft that was popularized on social media and affects cars that don't have a mobilizer key," VandeLinde said.

He added that all Hyundais made between 2011 and 2021 need this upgrade, affecting nearly 4 million cars nationwide.

Some vehicles will require a software update, while others will need an ignition sleeve.

"We remove the steering wheel cover, insert this sleeve inside the steering column, wrap it around the ignition cylinder, and permanently bond it so it can't be split and accessed to steal the vehicle," VandeLinde added.

The free upgrades will be available on Thursday, September 5, and Friday, September 6, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, September 7, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hyundai will set up a shop for the upgrades and a lounge for drivers while their vehicles are being serviced at UWM's Capitol and Humboldt UPark Lot at 4430 N. Humboldt Blvd, Milwaukee, Lot No. 30.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error