'Hunger is so close by': Over 1,000 walk to stomp out hunger

MILWAUKEE — A sea of blue shirts filled the Summerfest grounds and Lakeshore State Park on Friday night.

Capuchin Community Services held its 19th annual ‘Walk for the Hungry,’ a walk for everyone.

“I think it’s a walk that enables lots of people to participate from one end of the spectrum to the other in terms of limitations, in terms of age, in terms of desire to reach out to other people,” said Sandra McCabe.

Over 1,000 walkers took strides and raised money to help feed those in need of a meal in Milwaukee.

As of Friday, the walkers had raised $61,402, which was $20,000 over their goal.

The Capuchins feed over 100,000 people each year through St. Ben’s Community Meal and the House of Peace Emergency Food Pantry.

“Hunger is so close by,” said Eklund. “Hunger is closer than a mile away from us, no matter where we live... It is very important that we continue to support organizations like this to help the needy in our community.”

Eklund is part of the Ladies of Charity of Milwaukee. She and the organization have been walking to stomp out hunger since the walk began.

“It’s a no-brainer,” said Eklund. “This is something we really feel we need to do.”

Different groups help volunteer at St. Ben’s and the pantry throughout the year, providing warm and nutritious meals.

“There’s this sense of community that we’re all trying to help those people in need or vulnerable, and just this small way is how we can help make a difference in their lives in huge ways,” said Michael Dante.

Other groups, like Polonia Soccer Club, enjoyed coming together and supporting programs vital to all different types of people.

“I’m a retired VA nurse, and I know that St. Ben’s and the House of Peace have helped quite a bit as far as our veterans, which we appreciate, and it’s just our way to give back,” said Anita Rabiega.

Learn more at www.capuchincommunityservices.org.

